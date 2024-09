CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT broadcast team member Kelly Kincaid (Kelly Verbil) and WWE wrestler Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) announced the birth of their daughter Poppy Faye Howley, who was born on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: Check out that adorable baby below. Congratulations to the happy family. But one can only hope that this good news does not delay the long awaited premiere of Pretty Deadly: The Musical.