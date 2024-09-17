What's happening...

Sheamus signs a WWE contract extension

September 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) has signed a contract extension with WWE. The news of the 46-year-old star’s new deal was announced on The Pat McAfee Show (see below).

Powell’s POV: Sheamus started on the WWE main roster in 2009 and has been with the company ever since. It’s always good to see hard work and loyalty rewarded.

