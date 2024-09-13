TNA Victory Road lineup: The updated card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Victory Road event.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts Title

-Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry

-Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. “Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Titles (Spitfire must disband if they lose)

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-PCO and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander

-(Pre-show) Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs. Hammerstone and Jake Something

-(Pre-show) Kushida vs. Leon Slater

Powell’s POV: TNA Victory Road will be held on Friday in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card will stream on the TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. TNA will hold television tapings at the same venue on Saturday. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.