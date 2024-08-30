Mike Santana on returning to TNA, the working relationship with NXT, his desire to be a world champion

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Mike Santana

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Interview available at PWMania.com

Returning to TNA Wrestling: “For me, it was definitely a big homecoming. TNA is a place I always considered my home. I’ve been able to grow a lot there, even during my first run, I grew a lot as a performer and learned so much. To be back there at the level I’m at with my experience now, it’s been an awesome ride honestly. Getting to work with someone like Maclin when I first came in, he’s an awesome wrestler and an awesome human being. He was the perfect first opponent. I only have one speed, and when I’m in the ring, I’m ready to go. He’s the same way, and our intensity matched each other. Especially that night, we both felt like we had something to prove, it was awesome. It’s been awesome all the way until now. I’ve been doing it my way, working with some awesome people, and that was the whole reason I bet on myself. I was going to do it my way, bet on myself, and do things the way I want to do them. It’s been paying off, it’s been awesome, and I’ve been having the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. The best is yet to come. There’s still so much to go and it’s only going to get better.”

TNA’s relationship with WWE NXT: “It feels good. It was actually one of the main driving forces on why I decided to come back to TNA. While I was out getting ready for my comeback, I watched everything. I did my homework, and caught myself up to speed with what was going on. I loved TNA. The talent, the stories, everyone seemed motivated, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. To be honest, when I came back to wrestling, I already knew I was going to leave where I was. So, I knew I needed to start doing my homework. TNA drew me the most, and it’s awesome to be a part of the hottest era of the company. The talent I get to work with is awesome. We’re all going to push each other and vying for the top spot.”

What’s next for him: “I want to be World Champion. I’m going to be World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal at TNA right now, and to continue growing as a performer. To continue growing as a human being in general. I want to continue traveling the world and doing what I love to do. I went through hell to get back to this, and I’m enjoying every moment. Right now, my ultimate goal is becoming the best wrestler in the world, and becoming World Champion. As far as opponents go, I’m willing to work with anyone. I want to work with everyone. The only way you’ll get better and gain more experience is by working with better people. This whole NXT/TNA thing is exciting and I’m sure I’m going to cross that bridge when it’s meant to happen. When I do, get ready.”

Santana also discussed his return to professional wrestling following his knee injury, being a singles star, TNA Emergence, and more.