Randy Orton reveals he has signed a WWE contract extension

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Randy Orton will be staying with WWE for the long haul. Orton announced at the Bash in Berlin Kickoff event that he signed a five-year contract extension. The deal will presumably keep him with the company until some point in 2029.

Powell’s POV: The 44 year-old Orton will be 49 when his new deal with the company expires. While I have no doubt that he received a good deal given his popularity and highly successful career, I’m guessing that Orton didn’t have much in the way of AEW leverage after referring to Tony Khan as “Jacksonville Dixie” during a social media spat back in 2019.