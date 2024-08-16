WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/16): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns’ appearance, Street Profits vs. DIY for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles, Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,303)

Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

Aired August 16, 2024 on Fox

Footage was shown of Roman Reigns appearance on Smackdown last week and how Tama Tonga prevented him from reclaiming the Ulafala. Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline were shown entering the arena backstage. Tiffany Stratton stood in the ring with Pretty Deadly to start the show. She said it was Tiffy Time to celebrate, and then introduced her bestie Nia Jax, who made her way out to the ring being rolled out on a throne. Pretty Deadly bowed to Nia as she got into the ring.

Nia grabbed the microphone and told Tiffany she shouldn’t have. Tiffany said it was her time to celebrate. Nia told her she appreciated her and this all wasn’t her style. She said her style is destruction, and she proved it when she destroyed Bayley and proved she was a woman of her word when she captured the title. Nia introduced herself as the Queen of the Ring and the WWE Women’s Champion. She then asked Tiffany to bow down, but she first deferred to Pretty Deadly, who would sing her a sing and then they would all bow down.

They then said a new song “Ode to the Queen”, and it was humorous as you’d expect. Michin snuck up from behind Tiffany and Nia and hit them both with a kendo stick. They fled the ring, and Michin took out her wrath on Pretty Deadly. Michin stood tall and stole Nia’s champagne to close the segment. Naomi, Bianca, and Jade were shown backstage. They joked with each other and said they would take back their Tag Team Titles and Naomi would beat Blair later on tonight. Carmelo Hayes walked up and invited them to his after party for when he defeated Andrade. Jade cracked a joke that Andrade was already two up on him so he better focus on that. The ladies walked off, and Andrade made his entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Pretty Deadly is a fun addition to the Nia and Tiffany pairing. Michin got a mild pop for the sneak attack, but I’m not sure she can make me believe that she’s got any real shot to capture the Women’s Championship. I hope I’m wrong.