Netflix sets premiere date for “Heels” seasons one and two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix announced that seasons one and two of Heels will be released on Sunday, September 15. The pro wrestling drama stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, and had CM Punk and AJ Mendez (a/k/a AJ Lee) are recurring characters.

Powell’s POV: Heels originally aired on Starz, which cancelled the series after the second season. Netflix acquired the rights back in April and it was reported that there is an option for a third season.