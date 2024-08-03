McGuire’s SummerSlam Live Blog: Thoughts from the SummerSlam press box on Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

Welcome to the biggest party of the summer: Roman Reigns’ … er … SummerSlam! In a twist, McGuire’s Mondays now means McGuire’s Hot In Cleveland (sans Betty White) Saturday nights. I’ll spare you more yammering. Let’s go.

6:47 p.m.: And so here we are. I drove all this way for some press box Wing garlic parm wings and a SummerSlam broke out. As Pat McAfee made his entrance for the live crowd, I sat down, so forgive me if I’ve missed anything. Drums are being erected in the ring. Jelly Roll must be imminent.

6:55 p.m.: Ut oh. A “light rain will start in 15 minutes” weather alert just came through on my technological device. No way … right?

6:57 p.m.: As the obligatory shots of people arriving backstage aired on the big screens in the stadium, CM Punk garnered the biggest reaction from the live crowd by my very scientific measurement (Seth and Cody were close seconds). And then … well … Jelly Roll.

7:02 p.m.: At the time of the official tip, there were noticeable swaths of seats empty, but no means does the stadium look empty from this bird’s eye view. I feel for Jelly Roll, man. Dude sings “God Bless America” and then they ask him to stand in the ring for even longer. Walking around the stadium earlier, I was drenched in sweat. I can’t even imagine how it must feel all the way down there under those lights. Naturally, The Paul Levesque Era’s biggest highlight to date is Trips having the ability to formally introduce Mr. Roll to the masses. I had no idea Nasty Boy Knobbs was playing drums for Mr. Roll these days.