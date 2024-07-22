WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville

-Xavier Woods, Otis, and Akira Tozawa vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a six-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.