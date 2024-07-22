WWE Raw in Green Bay, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Shawn Michaels, JDC, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Giovanni Vinci, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich, Lord Alfred Hayes, Bob Orton Sr., Sky Low Low, June Byers, Angel of Death

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The features CM Punk appearing. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Nashville, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Cleveland, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 59 today.

-“JDC” Johnny Dango Curtis (Curtis Hussey) is 43 today. He worked as Fandango and Johnny Curtis in WWE.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 43 today.

-Akira Tozawa is 39 today.

-Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) is 38 day.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999 following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) turned 61 on Sunday.

-Shinjiro Ohtani turned 52 on Sunday.

-Beer City Bruiser (Matt Winchester) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Giovanni Vinci (Fabian Aichner) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006 following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005 at age 76 following a series of strokes.

-Mike Sanders turned 55 on Saturday.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998 at age 76.

-The late Angel of Death (David Sheldon) was born on July 20, 1953. He died on November 25, 2007 at age 54.