What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

July 19, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

-Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “The Outrunners” Turby Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Kris Statlander vs. Sydni Winnell

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs. Don has the night off, so my review will be available late Friday night.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.