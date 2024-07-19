AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly
-Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy
-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “The Outrunners” Turby Floyd and Truth Magnum
-Kris Statlander vs. Sydni Winnell
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs. Don has the night off, so my review will be available late Friday night.
