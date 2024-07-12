WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Mexico (reports needed), Brock Lesnar, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, Rene Goulet, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show features the brand’s fallout from Money in the Bank. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night Smackdown audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Saturday in Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome and includes Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available either late Saturday night or on Sunday. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Mexico City, Mexico at Arena CDMX on Saturday. No matches are listed on the venue website.

-WWE is in Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey on Sunday. No matches are listed on the venue website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brock Lesnar is 47.

-Shane Helms 50.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) is 40.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019 at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2013.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012 at age 83 following a heart attack.