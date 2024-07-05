WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (7/5): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens addressing The Bloodline, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. DIY for the WWE Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,297)

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Aired live July 5, 2024 on Fox

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens were shown walking backstage. In the arena, Jey Uso made his entrance to kick off the show. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Jey introduced himself to the audience and thanked Canada for letting him in (lol). He asked the crowd to say yeet if they want him to be the next Money in the Bank winner. LA Knight then interrupted and headed to the ring.

Knight said he kind of liked Jey’s call and response, and said Jey might be the odds on favorite. He said he was the favorite last year, and then gave Jey some respect for breaking free from the bloodline. Knight said he would show Jey respect by not showing him any at all, and tomorrow night he would hear the crowd say “Yeah”. They did a “yeet” vs “yeah” thing and stared each other down. This brought Carmelo Hayes out to the ring. He said he hated to be that guy, but let’s be real, he is that guy.

Hayes sayed Toronto didn’t want to hear all that, and asked LA how he was doing, because the last he had seen him he was inside Logan Paul’s Prime location. He started to address Jey Uso, but was interrupted by Chad Gable. He walked out and started to talk about living in his own personal hell for the last three weeks, but he was quickly interrupted by Andrade. He mocked them all for saying Money in the Bank was their dream, because dreams don’t win matches.

Before he could continue, Drew McIntyre walked out and soaked up some crowd chants. He told the crowd that CM Punk wasn’t there, but his family was always with him, pointing to his bracelet. Drew continued and said he would visit the same violence on the men in the ring that he did on Punk if he got in his way. He then addressed everyone in the ring.

He called Andrade “El Idiot”, and told Chad Gable he felt bad for him. Gable seemed happy with that. He to LA Knight he would be hearing a lot of no tomorrow, and to Carmelo Hayes that he wasn’t him, he was looking up at him. Finally, Drew asked Jey Uso how he got across the border to some boos. Andrade attacked Drew and dumped him out of the ring.

Everybody traded punches and brawled around. Drew ended up trapped between “Yeah” and “Yeet” punches from Jey and Knight before getting tossed from the ring. Knight and Jey stood tall to end the segment.

Backstage, Bayley was interviewed. She spoke about the need to stay sharp and focused to cash in Money in the Bank. Chelsea Green walked up and said her advice was worthless because she wouldn’t even be WWE Women’s Champion if she hadn’t been illegally ejected from her match with Piper Niven. Piper then blindsided Bayley from behind, and Chelsea told her the next time Piper takes her out she will be right behind her with the briefcase to become the new Women’s Champion.

In the arena, the Street Profits made their entrance for the first match…[c]

My Take: There were some fun moments in there, but otherwise it was a very typical promo for these types of matches. Drew feels like the odds on favorite to me, but I don’t rule out CM Punk costing him the match.

Bayley spoke to Naomi backstage and told her she had PIper later on tonight. Naomi told her she had her back. Pretty Deadly completed their ring entrance in the arena.

1. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins): Ford started the match with Elton Prince. Ford dominated the early going. Both teams made tags, and Pretty Deadly took over after using a double team to overwhelm Angelo Dawkins. Elton Prince whiffed on a charge into the corner, and Dawkins returned fire with some big strikes and a flying reverse elbow. He then landed an enziguri and covered Prince for a two count. Kit Wilson gave an assist by choking Dawkins on the top rope, and Prince took over the match with a big boot…[c]

Pretty Deadly controlled the action until Montez Ford was able to make a hot tag. He cleaned house on both Prince and Wilson. He landed a suplex and a standing moonsault onto Prince for a near fall. He then climbed to the top rope. Prince gouged Ford’s eyes and made a tag to Kit Wilson. They landed a double superplex on Ford, but missed the fact that Dawkins had made a blind tag. Dawkins landed a swanton on Wilson and Prince was forced to break it up.

The match broke down at this point and Dawkins landed a pounce that sent both Wilson and Prince to ringside. Ford splashed them both on the floor and threw Wilson back into the ring. Dawkins landed a spinebuster, and tagged Ford to land a big splash and get the win.

The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly at 12:47

After the match, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller had a conversation. Theory said he thought about what Johnny said, and Waller told him to forget what he said. He asked how many titles he won with Johnny, and told him that it wasn’t until he did his own thing that he became US Champion and defeated John Cena. He told Theory they were on the same page and that they needed to focus on retaining their Championships…[c]

My Take: A decent match from Pretty Deadly and the Street Profits. I assume the Profits are up next for A-Town Down Under and unfortunately Pretty Deadly seems locked out of the title picture for the time being with a pair of pest heels as Champions.

Bayley vs. Piper Niven was made official for later. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae made their entrance for the next match. We then got a video package that recapped the final segment on Smackdown last week featuring The Bloodline acknowledging Solo Sikoa and attacking Paul Heyman for his refusal. After the video, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair made their ring entrance…[c]

2. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae: The match was joined in progress. Cargill landed a superkick to Hartwell. Cargill missed a charge into the corner and LeRae tagged herself into the match. She landed a running senton and some strikes. Hartwell tagged back in and they landed an assisted splash. Hartwell continued the attack and both went down with a double big boot. Both women made a tag and Bianca Belair took over the match.

She landed a couple of lariats and a suplex on Candice LeRae. She then performed a running spear in the corner and some mounted punches. Hartwell tried to intercept, but ran into a spinebuster. Belair slammed LeRae onto Hartwell, and then landed a moonsault for a cover, but Hartwell broke it up. Cargill tagged in and landed a pump kick on LeRae. They set up for their double team finisher, but Hartwell broke it up by pulling Belair’s ponytail. A moment later, they landed stereo Jade and KOD and Cargill pinned LeRae.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at 5:10 of TV Time

After the match, Cargill and Belair both got on the microphone and said they were coming back after their Tag Team Titles, and thanked Alba and Isla for keeping them warm. We then got a video package that highlighted the feud between DIY and A-Town Down Under. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens are up next…[c]

My Take: Another decent match that suffered from nobody buying Indi and Candice posing a threat. The post match promo continues to show that both Bianca and Jade are dominant personalities that will eventually struggle to coexist.