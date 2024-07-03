Shawn Michaels media call, AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Johnny Swinger, Joey Janela, Shinya Hashimoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Shawn Michaels will host a media call this morning to promote Sunday’s NXT Heatwave. Check out my live updates on the call beginning at 10CT/11ET.

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show features the fallout from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 40 percent of the voters. D finished second with 17 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 16 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We did not have a live review of AEW Collision, so there was no post show poll. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Olsonoski is 71.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) is 60.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 49.

-Joey Janela is 35.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005 of a brain aneurysm.