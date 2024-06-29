AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh-in for the AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door

-Jay Briscoe, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin vs. El Phantasmo, Jack Perry, and Konosuke Takeshita

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

-Hechicero vs. Kevin Blackwood

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match

-Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles vs. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii

-Serena Deeb vs. Kelly Madan

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho and Big Bill will reveal their partner for their Forbidden Door Trios match against Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata. Collision was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show will air tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).