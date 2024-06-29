Chelsea Green on the state of WWE, Piper Niven challenging for the WWE Women’s Championship, Samantha Irvin’s introduction

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Chelsea Green

The current state of the WWE locker room: “Well, look, I don’t know what it was like. I mean, I don’t even know what it was like. I mean, I don’t even know what it was like two years ago. I don’t know what it was like ten years ago, but from what I know, and I experienced, this is the two best locker rooms in history, talent level, athleticism, acting skills, camaraderie, friendships. We are just, we’re having the best time. And I think that everyone has got to a point, and I don’t know if this is in my life or maybe just in our locker room, but we’ve all got to a point where we realize you do not need to step on people to get to the top. You just need to stay in your lane, do what you do best, and it all comes out in the wash. The cream will always rise to the top.”

How much fun she is having on her current run: “It’s just been so fun because I don’t care anymore. And I think you guys can see that when I get in the ring. I don’t care what I say. I don’t care what I do. I don’t care what my facial expressions are. I just do what comes naturally and what I feel in that moment. And it takes a lot for a performer to get to that stage in their life. And I think being released and going out on the indies and building all these new characters in the past ten years, it’s all led to this moment of just being truly myself.”

How the Samantha Irvin entrance came to be: “That came to be because Queen Samantha said it and I loved it. We both just were like, “oh my gosh, do we have something really special here? Yes, we do. Keep going with it. And now it’s become my personality. It’s become a little part of me in my entrance. And you know, it’s what people remember. And I love getting videos of kids, you know, doing it. And I have people screaming at me on the streets with that Samantha Irvin cadence, I love it so much. So now, I have included it in my entrance music.”

On how proud she was of Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: “I mean, I watched it as a fan. I thought it was a banger of a match. And I was so proud of her. You know, as females, you don’t get to see us wrestle all that long. And for her to get like a 20-minute match in front of you guys and just show out and show the world what she could do and have her parents in the front row and her, you know, it was just it was a moment that I think is going to seriously live with her forever. And I felt that as her tag partner. Like, I felt like it was me in the ring. It was amazing.”

