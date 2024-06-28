TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary
-Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary
-Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards
-Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna
Powell’s POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
