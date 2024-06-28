AEW Rampage results (6/28): Murphy’s review of El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox in the final qualifier for the TNT Title ladder match at Forbidden Door, Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue, Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle 

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 151)

Taped June 20, 2024 in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

Aired June 28, 2024 on TNT

Rampage opened with a wide shot of the arena and no opening video… Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer as Orange Cassidy made his way to the ring. His opponents were already in the ring….

1. Orange Cassidy vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a handicap match. The first part of the match was Cassidy getting the better of both Floyd and Magnum, including a fun spot where Cassidy would chop Floyd and then Magnum would accidentally chop Floyd. Another spot saw each participant nearly hitting the referee, with Cassidy hugging the referee as a result.

The Outrunners controlled several minutes of the match until Cassidy made the big comeback, hitting Orange Punches on both Floyd and Magnum. The Orange Punch to Magnum resulted in the pinfall win.

Orange Cassidy defeated The Outrunners in a handicap match in about 6:00.

Don’s Take: This was a fun opener and a basic spotlight match to showcase Cassidy heading into the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door. The Outrunners are a guilty pleasure of mine.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Jericho was pacing in the background on the phone while Paquette asked Bill who their partner was at Forbidden Door. Bill said that they remember the words of Chris Jericho, “when the cards are down, get a new deck.” Keith said, “if you want to play poker or pinochle, you better respect Chris Jericho.” Jericho got off the phone and said, “Hi guys!” before saying, “we got him! He said yes!” Paquette asked who it was and Jericho said we would find out on Collision…

2. Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean. Kidd and Strong attacked Bravo to start. Bravo recovered and tagged in Dean and the two worked over Strong. Eventually, Kidd and Strong gained the upper hand on Dean as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Kidd and Strong held the advantage on Dean. Dean made the hot tag to Bravo who cleaned house. The finish saw Strong and Kid eject Dean from the ring. Bravo hit Kidd several times but turned around to be met with a high knee from Strong followed by a piledriver from Kidd for the win.

Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong defeated “The Infantry” in about 6:00.

Don’s Take: A good match. Add the Infantry to the list of teams I would like to see them do more with as right now, they’re relegated to ROH matches behind the paywall. I think it’s time to give up on the Undisputed Kingdom faction once and for all and re-package everyone. They’ve been directionless for months – even more so since Strong lost the AEW International Championship to Orange Cassidy.

John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds cut a brief ad previewing the new Brodie Lee sneakers being released by ChampsSports.com on Monday, July 1. [C]

3. El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door. This was a competitive back-and-forth match with Phantasmo hitting a super kick followed by a face plant piledriver for the win.

El Phantasmo defeated AR Fox in about 5:00 to qualify for the ladder match for the TNT Title at Forbidden Door.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Deonna Purrazzo. Nair asked her about her Owen Hart Cup tournament match with Hikaru Shida scheduled for Collision. Purrazzo took offense and thought Nair should ask her about her recent “No DQ” win over Thunder Rosa. She said AEW only celebrates past accomplishments, and that Shida hadn’t beaten Thunder Rosa or won twelve of her last fourteen matches. She said the tournament was not for part-timers and while Purrazzo was winning matches, Shida was home with her stick in her hand. She said that Shida couldn’t lift the trophy with a broken arm anyway.

4. Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys). Takagi gained the quick advantage as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C] After the break, Castle made a brief comeback with several near falls. Takagi blocked a Bangarang attempt and hit a strong lariat followed by his Last of the Dragon finisher for the pinfall win.

Shingo Takagi defeated Dalton Castle in about 8:00

Don’s Take: While I lament the fact that Dalton Castle is a shell of his former self, having been a big fan during his ROH days, I like the way AEW has consistently showcased Takagi as they build toward his match with Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. This will likely be one of the better matches on the show.

Saraya and Harley Cameron cut a backstage promo previewing Saraya’s match with Mariah May on the Forbidden Door: Zero Hour pre-show. [C]

5. Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue. Good back and forth action to start with Aminata hitting two Dynamite Kid-like snap suplexes. Blue gained the advantage and knocked Aminata to the outside, diving onto her on the floor as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, the two exchanged blows. Aminata hit two knee strikes and a German suplex on the apron. Aminata set Blue up against the ring steps but missed a charge. Back in the ring, Blue went for her Code Blue finisher, but Aminata countered with a head butt for the win.

Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue in about 10:00.

After the match, the two embraced. Skye super kicked Aminata and went on the attack until Red Velvet made save as the show went off the air….

Don’s Take: Good to see the Queen back. You may recall that she was appearing consistently on both ROH and Rampage before moving almost exclusively to Rampage. Here’s hoping she continues to appear and finds a way to move up the card.

A fairly flat edition of Rampage heading into Forbidden Door, which makes sense considering the show was taped eight days ago. There’s still Collision to go, so we’ll see if they can generate some last-minute excitement.

That’s all from me for tonight. Check out my Forbidden Door thoughts and predictions on the main page coming up this weekend and I’ll be back tomorrow night with my Collision review. Until then!