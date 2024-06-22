Kayla Braxton announces her WWE departure

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE broadcast team member announced that she will be leaving WWE after Friday’s Smackdown.
Powell’s POV: Braxton did terrific work as a backstage interviewer, and she’s right about her entertaining segments with Paul Heyman. She will be missed. Here’s wishing her the best with her post WWE career.
Dammit I’ll miss her.Hopefully she’ll come back down the line like Cathy Kelly has.I can’t stand Megan Morant to be honest.Kayla looked like she was ready to leave last night though.