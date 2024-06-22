What's happening...

Kayla Braxton announces her WWE departure

June 22, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member announced that she will be leaving WWE after Friday’s Smackdown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla Becker (@kaylabraxtonwwe)

Powell’s POV: Braxton did terrific work as a backstage interviewer, and she’s right about her entertaining segments with Paul Heyman. She will be missed. Here’s wishing her the best with her post WWE career.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom June 22, 2024 @ 1:10 pm

    Dammit I’ll miss her.Hopefully she’ll come back down the line like Cathy Kelly has.I can’t stand Megan Morant to be honest.Kayla looked like she was ready to leave last night though.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.