Kayla Braxton announces her WWE departure

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member announced that she will be leaving WWE after Friday’s Smackdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Becker (@kaylabraxtonwwe)

Powell’s POV: Braxton did terrific work as a backstage interviewer, and she’s right about her entertaining segments with Paul Heyman. She will be missed. Here’s wishing her the best with her post WWE career.