AEW Dynamite rating: MJF vs. Rush, Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 502,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 681,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Dreadful numbers for Dynamite. This was a record low for Dynamite when the show has aired in its regular time slot. The NBA season is over and the show did not face an NHL Stanley Cup Final game, meaning there was no major sports competition.

Tuesday’s NXT finished with 724,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating on USA Network while running opposite the fifth game of the Stanley Cup. The ratings were delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. One year ago, the June 21, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 902,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the final edition before Forbidden Door.