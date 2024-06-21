AEW Dynamite rating: MJF vs. Rush, Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 502,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 681,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Dreadful numbers for Dynamite. This was a record low for Dynamite when the show has aired in its regular time slot. The NBA season is over and the show did not face an NHL Stanley Cup Final game, meaning there was no major sports competition.
Tuesday’s NXT finished with 724,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating on USA Network while running opposite the fifth game of the Stanley Cup. The ratings were delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. One year ago, the June 21, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 902,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the final edition before Forbidden Door.
I thought it might be as low as last week but this is shocking.
It was a bad show with nothing worth watching outside of maybe the opening match and the Briscoe promo. The rest was the terrible “indy on a budget garbage” they keep doubling down on despite it being abundantly clear not enough people like it. Even so, 502k is brutal.
Why would WBD keep AEW on their airwaves?
Why would any other network offer them more money than they’re currently getting?
HOLY SHIT, the Wrestlenomics website is down due to too much traffic.
…Unless we get another correction later today like we did yesterday.
It’s the forbidden door crap. The average viewer doesn’t or care who these random Japanese and Mexican wrestlers are who just turn up on tv with no explanation of who they are. It’s what booking for the sickos gets you. Yet I’m sure cocaine Khan is still expecting a massive rights fee increase
I just have a feeling that a correction is coming. MJF drew around 1 million viewers a few weeks ago in his segment when he opened the show with an interview. I can’t believe he would lose a ton of viewers in his first match back commercial free.
The Big Bang Theory drew around a million viewers.
That particular week they did 976k in Q1. Dropped the 835k in Q2. The rest of the show was under 800k.
Whenever they’ve got BBT as a lead in the first quarter hour draws well above the actual average for the show, usually around 100k more.
Last night they had Black Panther as the lead in so they didn’t even get the baked in false number for Q1.
Exactly, they usually immediately lose 150k from what the BBT gave them. And so many of the Aew core have told me in the paat the BBT lead in means very little lol.
Has anyone seen the recent clip of Osprey coming down the ramp to an entirely empty bleacher section?None of this is working
Take August off and retool for the new TV season. hire a booker and use the time off to write up a clear one year story across the company . Take the creative power away from the wrestlers
Cut 90% of the women’s division. One champion. A small core of 8-10 wrestlers. No wrestling fan is going to mind. If you need to see women kissing watch p0rn.
Strip all of the men’s titles, first show back is a one night tournament (all 10 min time limits) to crown a new champ. Rebrand the secondary title and drop all the other crap because it’s diluted the meaning
Focus on the 10-12 wrestlers who really put asses in the seats. DFA about 1/2 of the roster and use ROH as your minor League. All new broadcast team too because this gang is now tainted by failure
AEW HAS TALENTED WRESTLERS!!! This can be fixed but not without the acknowledgment that the current product is broken and needs a total reorg to fix it.
The problem is Tony would be hiring the booker.
This is the guy who books the zero charisma midgets over people like Hobbs, Miro, King and Wardlow. He’s got a roster that even a mediocre booker could make something out of and he’s built it around guys who should still be working in a warehouse in front of 400 people.