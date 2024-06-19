NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tag Team Turmoil for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

-Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

