NXT Heatwave lineup: The card for the Independence Day weekend premium live event

June 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Heatwave premium live event that will be held on Sunday, July 7 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship

Powell’s POV: Evans won a 25-man battle royal to earn the title shot. However, he lost the main event of the same show to Ethan Page, and the post match angle may have set up a Triple Threat or even a four-way match with Shawn Spears. NXT Heatwave will stream live on Peacock. We will have a live review of Heatwave along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

