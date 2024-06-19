What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

June 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Rush

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay meet face-to-face

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in an eliminator match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa contract signing for the AEW Women’s Championship match at Forbidden Door

-The reveal of the brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments

-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Dante Martin vs. Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Zack Sabre Jr. in an “all-star eight-man tag match”

Powell’s POV: The MJF vs. Rush match will open the show and will air commercial-free. Dynamite will be live from Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

