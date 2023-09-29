AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision, WWE live events (reports needed), David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Rush, Skandor Akbar

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW WrestleDream will be held on Sunday in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show is headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT No Mercy will be held on Saturday night in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. The show features Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review on Saturday night beginning with either a pre-show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show includes Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson. My review will be delayed this week due to my coverage of the NXT No Mercy event. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in San Francisco, California at Chase Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Stateline, Nevada at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-David Sammartino is 63.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri is 53.

-“The Cat” Stacy Carter is 53.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) is 38.

-Rush (William Munoz Gonzalez) is 34.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010 at age 75.