ROH on HonorClub results (6/13): Robinson’s review of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Che Cabrera and Bad Dude Tito in a Proving Ground match, Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron, four corner survival trios match

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 69)

Taped June 8, 2024 in Council Bluffs, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Streamed June 13, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches…

1. ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Sandra Moone in a Proving Ground match. Starkz hit a big boot at the beginning but Moone avoided a corner move and hit a crossbody in the corner and ran Starkz into the turnbuckle face first. Starkz made a comeback with a snapmare facebuster and then a vertical suplex for a two count. Starkz hit a snapmare and a PK and paint brushed the head of Moone with her foot. Strakz threw Moone hard into the buckle and then stomped on her and then argued with the ref about the 5 count.

Starkz hit a double leg takedown and mounted for punches and then argued with the ref again. Starkz locked in a bow and arrow arm stretch and Moon was able to roll out of it and hit some big forearms. Moone hit a big mule kick to the face that sent Starkz outside. Moone hit a suicide dive and back in the ring quickly got a two count. Starkz hit her corner rewind kick and then went up top. Moone cut Starkz off and they jockeyed on the top until Starkz hit the gourdbuster and then teased her swan dive and dropped down to the boos of the crowd. Starkz locked in a half nelson fishhook submission hold to get the tap out.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Sandra Moone by submission in a Proving Ground match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice heel work from Billie here.

2. Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts vs. Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor. Moriarty got in a high knee before he ate a headbutt from Comoroto. Comoroto then pressed him over his head five times and tagged in Watts. Watts dropped off the apron took a few cheap shots, grabbed a mic and said his catchphrase and then tagged back out. Taylor tagged in and the big men shoved each other and traded shoulder tackle attempts. Comoroto got dumped over the ropes and skinned the cat, but walked right into a headbutt from Taylor.

Taylor hit a uranage and a splash to the back for a two count. Moriarty tagged in and cleared Watts from the apron. Comroto hit Moriarty with a spinning body slam and a big elbow drop. Comorto hit a splash in the corner and a running powerslam. Watts did a blind tag and got the cover for a two count before tagging right back out. Moriarty hit a dropkick on Watts to dump him to ringside. Moriarty hit Comoroto with a flatliner into the buckle and Taylor hit him with his big right hand for the pinfall.

Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor defeated Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another week, another Nick Comoroto showing. He didn’t get nearly the reaction this week as he did last, so this might have to cook a little longer.

Backstage Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV stood around in matching fur coats. Valkyrie said she’s got respect for the whole locker room, except for Queen Aminanta. She took offense to the title of Queen and called her annoying. Valkyrie said she’s going to kick Aminata’s ass off her throne and then she kissed Johnny.

3. Red Velvet vs. Viva Van. Velvet hit an early snapmare and worked a chinlock until Van powered out and slid under a clothesline attempt and hit a drop toe hold. Velvet hit a bottom rope springboard crossbody and then a leg lariat. Van locked in a cravat and hit some knees to the face and then a running wheel kick of her own for a two count. Van missed a round kick but turned it into a cross arm breaker.

Velvet rolled Van up for a two count and got out of the arm breaker. Velvet hit a leg drop on Van’s arm and locked in a cross arm breaker of her own and Van stacked her up for a two count. Velvet did a lucha arm drag, but Van held onto the arm of Velvet and then did a lucha arm drag of her own to the delight of the crowd. Velvet popped up with some clotheslines and a spinning kick to the face. Velvet hit double knees to the back and then hit some sort of kneeling flipping stunner move for a two count. Velvet immediately hit The Mix kick for the pinfall.

Red Velvet defeated Viva Van by pinfall.

Velvet looked into the camera and off mic called out Billie Starkz and said she’s coming…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Van has looked good in every outing I’ve seen her in and I would like to see more.

4. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Dalton Castle in a four-way trios match. Castle got in the face of Archer at the end of his entrance for being in the way of his camera shot. Reynolds and Andretti started out with some fast paced rope running, roll ups and arm drags. Andretti got the best of it with a dropkick at the end. Darius tagged in and tried a backslide for nothing and worked the arm a bit before tagging to Dante and hitting a dropkick on his way out.

Andretti tagged in and got a crucifix rollup for a one count. Reynolds got in a back elbow and then tagged in Uno and Dark Order did some double and triple team moves including stacking a cheerleading tower on top of Andretti. Bravo got the blind tag and came in and hit Uno with some jab but Uno stopped him with a right hand of his own. Dean tagged in and hit a slingshot knee lift. Castle suplexed Reynolds and posed with the Infantry. Righteous and Archer came in and cleared the house on everyone. Archer chokeslammed Dean onto Bravo who was held for a reverse DDT.

Vincent “tagged” in and hit a running back elbow on Dean. Dutch tagged in but Dean fought out of the corner and tagged n Castle. Castle hit Reynolds with a suplex and cleared Archer from the apron and then suplexed everyone to the delight of the crowd. Castle tried to suplex Dutch to no avail but Bravo hit an axe kick and Dean hit a top rope splash for a broken up nearfall. Dante and Reynoldds became the legal men and cleared each other’s partners when they tried to break up the punching.

Archer and Dutch tried to chokeslam the smaller guys but were cut off by superkicks by others. Andretti and Reynolds did some reversals but then Andretti hit a chin kick. Things broke down and everyone hit a big move on everyone else. Silver and Reynolds hit their big combo but Darius broke it up with his slingshot flatliner and then Andretti and Darius hit their Spin Cycle finisher for the pinfall.

Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti won a four-way trios match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Big huge, get everyone on the show match. Very formula but was a crowd pleaser.

5. Diamante, Marina Shafir and Alex Windsor vs. Lady Frost, Leyla Hirsch, and Abadon. Hirsch and Shafir did some chain wrestling at the start that actually got a little bit of crowd love. Abandon tagged in and hit a running senton for a two count. Abadon worked a wrist and then bit the arm of Shafir. Frost and Diamante tagged in and Frost hit an inverse head scissors to put Diamante in her corner and tagged Abadon.

Shafir got the knee up on an irish whip and Windsor got tagged in and she hit some nice kicks and a rope hung neckbreaker on Abadon for a two count. Shafir slammed Windsor on the legs of Abadon and the heels got in some dirty moves while the ref had his back turned. Shafir body slammed Diamante onto Abadon. Abadon sat up and cracked her neck and tagged into Frost. Frost got an ugly rollup for a one count and then hit a big head kick. Frost hit a kick in the corner and then a “snowball” in the corner.

Hirsch tagged in and hit a bridging german suplex for a broken up nearfall. Shafir and Frost fought on the floor. Windsor hit an angle slam on Hirsch for a broken up nearfall. Diamante hit a spear on Abadon. Hirsch hit a Saito suplex on Windsor and tried to go up top, but Shafir dumped her off and Windsor hit a shining wizard and a fisherman’s buster for the pinfall.

Diamante, Marina Shafir and Alex Windsor defeated Lady Frost, Leyla Hirsch, and Abadon by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another formula six woman tag match, but it had good work all throughout. All six women worked hard and looked good.

6. Harley Cameron vs. Trish Adora. Cameron waved off the code of honor. The women did a little bit of chain wrestling with Adora getting the best of it before locking in a bow and arrow arm hold and then rolled her up for a two count. Cameron came right back with some knees and elbows to the traps and then licked Adora’s face. Adora hit some shoulder tackles and then an air raid crash submission.

Cameron came back with a kick to the head and then the softest sliding flatliner ever. Cameron hit a standing neckbreaker for a two count. Cameron locked in a straight jacket hold but Adora powered out. Adora hit some forearms and a pump kick. Adora hit a splash in the corner and then some hip attacks to the face. Adora hit a bridging vertical suplex for a two count. Adora missed Lariat Tubman and Cameron went to the throat and hit a big running knee strike for the pinfall.

Harley Cameron defeated Trish Adora by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: It was a fine match, but Cameron needs to work on her mid match work, it was just a little too slow.

We got a commercial with Saraya and Daniel Garcia talking about getting their first action figures.

7. ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Wolf Zaddies” Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera in a Proving Ground match. Daddy Magic was on commentary for this match. Tito and Bennett exchanged chops early and Tito got the best of it but then ate a dropkick to the knee from Bennett. Taven tagged in and Daddy Magic said he had a punchable face. Tito chopped Taven and tagged into Che and the Zaddies hit a double pop up facebuster.

Che shrugged off come chops from Taven and hit a running flying shoulder tackle for a two count. Che got pulled to ringside by Bennett and then Bennett got laid out and Taven hit him with a dropkick. Taven missed a corner splash but was able to get a right hand in when the ref broke up a hold up in the corner. Bennett came in and hit a big forearm for a two count. Bennett hit some forearms as Daddy Magic asked if Taven’s glove was loaded. Taven got thrown hard into the buckle and Che hit a clothesline on Bennett.

Che got the hot tag to Tito who came in with tons of speed and hit a spinebuster on Taven and a back suplex on Bennett onto Taven. Tito hit a sky high on Bennett for a two count. Taven got dumped to ring side and the Zaddies tried for a double team move but Taven dumped him on the apron shoulder first. Kingdom hit some big moves and then a spike piledriver on Tito for the pinfall.

ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated “Wolf Zaddies” Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera in a Proving Ground match by pinfall.