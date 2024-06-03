What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

June 3, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

-Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appears after kissing Dominik Mysterio last week

-Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

-Kiana James vs. Natalya

-Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker

Powell’s POV: A nice lineup for tonight’s show. This will be James’ in-ring debut on the main roster. Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.