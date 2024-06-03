WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

-Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appears after kissing Dominik Mysterio last week

-Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

-Kiana James vs. Natalya

-Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker

Powell's POV: A nice lineup for tonight's show. This will be James' in-ring debut on the main roster. Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.