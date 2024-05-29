WWE Speed – Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE Speed Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY ON #WWESpeed 🚨 #DIY‘s @CiampaWWE takes on Imperium’s @wwe_kaiser! Who will move forward in this No. 1 Contender’s Tournament? 👀 pic.twitter.com/e1GV7ej2hi
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024
Powell’s POV: Ciampa advanced and will face the winner of next week’s Andrade vs. Karl Anderson match. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Ricochet. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches have been streaming at the same time on Fridays.
Be the first to comment