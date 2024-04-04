TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley

-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in a non-title Old School Rules match

-Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

-The FBI appear

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.