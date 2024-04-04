TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley
-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in a non-title Old School Rules match
-Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
-The FBI appear
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.
