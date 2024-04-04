ROH on HonorClub TV preview: The lineup for the Supercard of Honor go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-The contract signing for Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship match at ROH Supercard of Honor

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a Proving Ground match

-Evil Uno vs. London Lightning

-Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson

-Anna Jay vs. Nikita

-Nyla Rose in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).