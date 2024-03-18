WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka injured

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Asuka suffered a knee injury during the closing minutes of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Asuka was pulled from the weekend live events as a cautionary move so that additional medical testing could be conducted.

Powell’s POV: Asuka was clearly trying to avoid putting weight on her injured knee while she the other members of Damage CTRL were helping Dakota Kai during her main event with Bayley. Here’s hoping for good news for Asuka.