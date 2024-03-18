What's happening...

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka injured

March 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Asuka suffered a knee injury during the closing minutes of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Asuka was pulled from the weekend live events as a cautionary move so that additional medical testing could be conducted.

Powell’s POV: Asuka was clearly trying to avoid putting weight on her injured knee while she the other members of Damage CTRL were helping Dakota Kai during her main event with Bayley. Here’s hoping for good news for Asuka.

