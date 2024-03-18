Bray Wyatt documentary to stream on Peacock

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the premiere of the Bray Wyatt documentary that will stream on Peacock.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal is narrated by Mark William Calaway, better known as ‘The Undertaker.’

The documentary looks at the remarkable career of the late Windham Rotunda also known as Bray Wyatt, one of the most skillful, tenacious, and creative WWE Superstars of all-time.

Emotional and insightful interviews are featured throughout the documentary from those who knew him best, including members of his family as well as WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and his brother Taylor Rotunda.

The documentary also includes interviews with Windham Rotunda as well as never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Premiere: April 1

Director: Steve Conoscenti

Executive Producers: Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser

Co-Executive Producers: Marc Pomarico and Brian Decker

Narrator: Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway

Produced By: WWE

About Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Powell’s POV: This is a tremendous way to start WrestleMania week. I am definitely looking forward to this documentary.