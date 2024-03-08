WrestleMania XL lineup: The updated card for the biggest event of the year

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania XL, which will held April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

WrestleMania XL Night One

-The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania XL Night Two

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

No Assigned Night

-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against the winner of a gauntlet match

Powell’s POV: Gunther’s challenger will will determined in a gauntlet match on Monday’s Raw. If Rollins and Rhodes win the night one tag match, no one will be allowed at ringside during Cody’s match with Reigns on night two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Reigns vs. Rhodes match will be fought under Bloodline Rules. Both nights of WrestleMania will start at 6CT/7ET. NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on Saturday, April 6 with a start time of 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.