WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a four-way for the WWE Universal Championship
-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, 25 wrestlers TBA)
-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA)
-Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship
Powell’s POV: McIntyre was added to the Royal Rumble match since out last update. That was the only Rumble development on Monday’s Raw.
