New TNA Digital Media Championship belt unveiled

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Digital Media Championship belt on Tuesday.

.@ScottDAmore presents @THETOMMYDREAMER with the brand new TNA Digital Media Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include this Saturday’s TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/FZhMUueux1 — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2024

Powell’s POV: I really wish TNA would have used this opportunity to drop the bad Digital Media Championship name. That said, the brief video is fun with Scott D’Amore struggling to put the new belt around Tommy Dreamer’s waist. The company’s other new title belts will be unveiled daily at noon CT/1ET through Thursday. Next up will be the TNA World Championship on Wednesday followed by the Knockouts Championship on Thursday. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are listed for a Saturday reveal with no time listed. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.