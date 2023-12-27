NXT TV preview: The lineup for the New Year’s Evil edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Riley Osbourne in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament
-Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley (Henley must become Stratton’s servant if she loses)
-Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne
-Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grave
Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s live show will carry the New Year’s Evil theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
