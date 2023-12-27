NXT TV preview: The lineup for the New Year’s Evil edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Riley Osbourne in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley (Henley must become Stratton’s servant if she loses)

-Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne

-Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grave

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s live show will carry the New Year’s Evil theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).