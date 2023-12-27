AEW Dynamite in Orlando (reports needed), WWE in Boston and Detroit (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Bill Eadie, Bart Gunn, Bill Goldberg, Claudio Castagnoli, Zelina Vega, Chyna

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. The show includes the semifinals of the Continental Classic tournament. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando and WWE holiday tour events that are being held this week. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden tonight. No matches are listed on the venue website, but the advertised talent includes Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and a guest appearance by DJ Steve Aoki.

-WWE is in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a street fight, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and found this to be a good show from start to finish.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a A grade from 44 percent of voters in our poll. B finished second with 30 precent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and enjoyed the final night of round robin matches in the Continental Classic.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Eadie is 76. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) is 58.

-Bill Goldberg is 57.

-Claudio Castagnoli is 43.

-Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) is 33.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.