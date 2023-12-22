AEW Rampage results (12/22): Murphy’s review of Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Title, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Title, Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Kingdom

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 124)

Taped December 20, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Aired December 22, 2023 on TNT

Rampage opened with Orange Cassidy making his way to the ring… Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone were on commentary for the penultimate edition of Rampage for 2023…

1. Orange Cassidy (w/Trent Beretta) vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship. The wrestlers locked up to start. Cassidy took Romero down but Romero responded with a chop. Cassidy ducked two clotheslines and hit Romero with a dropkick. Romero responded with a huracanrana which sent Cassidy to the outside. Romero dove onto Cassidy on the floor. Romero jumped off the steps and hit second huracanrana on the floor.

Romero rammed Cassidy’s back against the ring apron and hit two clotheslines in the corner. Romero went for a third one but Cassidy rolled him up for a near fall. Romero hit Cassidy with a pair of back breakers for a near fall. Romero whipped Cassidy into the corner several times.

As Cassidy came out of the corner, Romero went for a third back breaker but Cassidy reversed it into a DDT. Romero rolled out of the ring and Cassidy dove onto him on the floor. Back in the ring, Cassidy hit a flying cross body block and Romero countered with a vertical suplex, followed by a second one on the ring apron, sending both wrestlers to the floor as the show went to its first picture-in picture break. [C]

After the break, the two exchanged forearms. Cassidy eventually got the better of the exchange, but Romero responded with a forearm to the back. Cassidy retaliated with a superkick and Romero came right back with a front kick to the head.

Cassidy hit an Orange Punch out of nowhere. Cassidy stood over Romero and hit some light kicks to the chest which he gradually increased in intensity. Romero regained the momentum with a high knee strike followed by Sliced Bread for a near fall. Romero went for a Strong Zero but Cassidy rolled him up for a near fall. Romero attempted Beach Break, but Cassidy rolled up for another near fall.

Cassidy kicked Romero out of the corner and jumped off the top rope but was met with a high knee strike. Romero followed up with a DDT and Strong Zero for a near fall. Beretta was shown at ringside and the announcers noted that he was conflicted over who to root for.

Cassidy blocked a Sliced Bread attempt and followed up with an Orange Punch and Beach Break for the win.

Orange Cassidy defeated Rocky Romero to retain the AEW International Championship in about 11:00.

After the match, Beretta, Cassidy and Romero shared a group hug in the center of the ring…

Don’s Take: This was a good opener that started off slow and increased in intensity toward the finish. If I’m voting for AEW’s 2023 MVP, it’s Orange Cassidy. I was one of those that didn’t get his style when he first appeared, but he’s won me over. I like how they’ve built his title defenses and made them feel important. I now find myself looking forward to his matches and am interested to see what 2024 brings.

A brief video aired announcing that AEW and Jazwares raised $1,000,000 for Toys for Tots…

Tony Schiavone was backstage with Kris Statlander. Tony noted that last week on Collision, she and Willow Nightingale had some issues, but pulled out a win. Stokely Hathaway entered and said that he found it interesting that Nightingale had said that she carried the team to victory. He added that in AEW, everyone is in a faction but based on his own experience, that doesn’t always work out. He encouraged “Kristen” to stop hanging around with Willow, Orange Cassidy and that “bitch ass” Danhausen and regain the focus that made her the TBS Champion… [C]

Prince Nana and Brian Cage were backstage and promoted Cage’s match against Keith Lee on Collision. Cage is now called the “Vanilla Gorilla”…

2. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (w/Roderick Strong). During the Kingdom’s entrance, Roderick Strong cut a brief promo and said that if Oklahoma City didn’t think MJF was the devil, then they’re stupid. He approached two fans, Kevin and Floyd, and called them both stupid.

Matt Hardy quickly went on the offensive against Taven. Matt hit a back body drop and a forearm before tagging out to Jeff. Jeff hit a standing splash for a near fall. Matt tagged back in and two hit some double team moves for another near fall.

Taven responded with an enzuigiiri for a near fall before tagging out to Bennett. Bennett hit a series of forearms and went for a Twist of Fate, which Matt blocked and responded with a back elbow. Matt and Jeff performed their classic double team move in the corner as Jeff slapped Bennett and hit a Russian leg sweep. Jeff went for the Swanton Bomb, but Taven distracted him allowing Bennett to knock him off the ropes. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Matt hit a Side Effect on Bennett on the apron and Jeff kicked Taven away to make the hot tag. Matt cleaned house for a bit and hit a powerbomb out of the corner on Taven for a near fall. Matt then hit a Side Effect on Taven for another near fall. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Bennett and then attempted one on Taven but Taven escaped to the floor.

Matt slammed Taven into the ringside barrier and then over the timekeeper’s table. Jeff attacked Bennett with his boot as Matt slammed him repeatedly into the ringside steps. Matt Hardy grabbed a chair but referee Rick Knox took it.away. While Matt was arguing with Knox, Taven rolled him up for the win.

“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in about 9:00.

Don’s Take: This was fun with the expected outcome. Interestingly, Matt showed frustration following the loss, which hopefully is a sign that the company is going to take us on a journey with the Hardys in 2024. As I’ve said before, the Hardys are legacy stars and beating them should matter. Hopefully, whatever is planned rises their stock so that their matches are more meaningful.

Renee Paquette interviewed Ruby Soho. Renee noted that Rhio will face Toni Storm at Worlds End for the AEW Women’s Championship and asked Soho if she’s spoken to Saraya since Dynamite. Angelo Parker entered and said he had been trying to get alone time with Soho for weeks and asked Renee to ask him what he wanted for Christmas. She did and he said he wanted to take Soho out for a drink.

As Soho was about to answer, Saraya entered and said that she was wrong and that she needed Soho. She then added that she liked Parker and that she fully supported the relationship. Renee and Soho left, leaving Parker and Saraya alone. Saraya told Parker that Soho was her friend. Parker said, “For now.” Saraya said, “For always.” Parker wished Saraya a Merry Christmas and Saraya responded, “I hate you”…

3. Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata. The broadcast team recapped Blue attacking Abadon and joining forces with Julia Hart on Collision. They announced Blue and Hart vs. Abadon and Thunder Rosa for the next Collision.

The two exchanged forearms to start. Blue got the better of the exchange but Aminata came back with a head butt. The two exchanged near falls and Aminata hit Blue with a twisting neck breaker. Aminata missed a kick and Blue hit one of her own. Blue took Aminata down face first on the ring apron and rammed her into the ringside barrier.

In the ring, Blue covered Aminata for a near fall. The two exchanged blows and Aminata hit a German suplex. Aminata followed up with a hip attack and boot slide in the corner for a near fall.

Aminata missed a moonsault and Blue hit her with two superkicks, followed by a TKO into a choke submission for the tap out victory… [C]

Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata in about 3:30.

Don’s Take: A nice showcase win for Blue with her new heel persona. I do think it’s a little convoluted to have Blue reject Hart’s overtures in the past, only to align with her. I’m not holding my breath for an explanation but let’s see where this goes.

4. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship. Let’s see how I do keeping up with this. Taurus went for a power bomb early, but Vikingo reversed it for a near fall. Vikingo followed up with forearms and knee strikes. Vikingo ran into Taurus and was knocked down. The two then exchanged quick arm drags, huracanranas and take downs.

Vikingo hit a forearm and a knee strike but Taurus quickly responded with strikes and a neck breaker, followed by a Samoan Drop for a near fall. The show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Vikingo hit a springboard dropkick. Vikingo went for a poisonrana but Taurus shoved him into the corner. Taurus missed with a running knee in the corner and fell to the outside. Vikingo attempted to dive onto Taurus on the floor, but Taurus was able to slide back in and dive onto Vikingo instead.

Vikingo attempted another dive but Taurus caught him. Vikingo reversed it and power slammed Taurus on the floor. Vikingo followed with another dive. Back in the ring, Vikingo kicked Taurus out of the corner and hit a Poison Rana. Taurus responded with another Samoan Drop and a gore.

Black Taurus hit a power slam type move from the top rope for a near fall. Taurus then followed up with a torture rack into a back breaker and a powerbomb in which Vikingo appeared to have landed on his neck. Taurus hit a discus lariat for a near fall.

Vikingo responded with a jawbreaker and a super kick followed by a Destroyer that looked to be botched. Vikingo hit sliding knees against the ropes along with another destroyer that looked cleaner. Vikingo then hit double knees in the corner followed by his 630 senton for the win

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus to retain the AAA Mega Championship in roughly 14:00.

Vikingo celebrated as the show went off the air…

Don’s Take: An enjoyable main event despite the botches. Let’s also not forget that Rampage featured yet another title from a non-related promotion. I’ll say it every time – the fans enjoy the spot fests, but until there is some real character development, there’s not much substance beyond it.

A surprisingly good episode despite the holiday week. They have three shows to put the final touches on the Worlds End pay-per-view, which will be difficult because the holidays historically lower the viewership. Nevertheless, it should be a good show and I’ll be in attendance. Before I sign off, for all that celebrate the holiday, have a Merry Christmas and I’ll check in next week for the final Rampage of 2023! Until then!