Hiroshi Tanahashi named NJPW President & Representative Director

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced in a press release that Hiroshi Tanahashi is the company’s new President & Representative Director. Tanahashi replaces President/Representative Director Takami Ohbari and Director Michiaki Nishizawa, who are stepping down from those positions.

The company also appointed Hitoshi Matsumoto to serve as Chief of Business Production, TV Asahi, while Taro Okada was named President & CEO of Bushiroad Fight on a part-time basis. There will be a press conference on December 26 regarding the changes, and Tanahashi will address the fans at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4. Read more at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what this means for the 47 year-old Tanahashi’s in-ring career. He is scheduled to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW TV Title at the Wrestle Kingdom event, which I will be covering live as it streams on New Japan World.