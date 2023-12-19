WWE Raw rating for the final live edition of 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.562 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.466 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.46 rating.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran against two Monday Night Football games. One year ago, the December 19, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.705 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
