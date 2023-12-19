WWE Raw rating for the final live edition of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.562 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.466 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.46 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran against two Monday Night Football games. One year ago, the December 19, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.705 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic.