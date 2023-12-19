What's happening...

Brian Myers re-signs with Impact Wrestling

December 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brian Myers announced in a Sports Illustrated interview with Justin Barrasso that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling. “This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career,” Myers said. “The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Myers has been with Impact with 2020. He continues to run the Create A Pro wrestling school in Hicksville, New York with AEW producer Pat Buck. Impact will revert to the TNA name beginning with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13.

