Brian Myers re-signs with Impact Wrestling

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brian Myers announced in a Sports Illustrated interview with Justin Barrasso that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling. “This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career,” Myers said. “The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Myers has been with Impact with 2020. He continues to run the Create A Pro wrestling school in Hicksville, New York with AEW producer Pat Buck. Impact will revert to the TNA name beginning with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13.