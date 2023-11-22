AEW Dynamite on-site report: Hermanstyne’s in-person report on the first night of the Continental Classic tournament

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Marv Hermanstyne, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@TheInfamousMarv)

What’s going on Dot Net readers. It’s Marv Hermanstyne, a former Dot Net contributor to the site. If you are a longtime reader of the site, you know who I am or if you forgot I existed… that’s fine as well, haha.

If you are new to the site, I covered Smackdown during the early days of the Dot Net while I was getting my MBA and when I was working in Washington, DC. After leaving Dot Net, I wrote some guest columns such as the confidence ratings for WWE Money In The Bank.

I’m attended the AEW Dynamite taping at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It was about 60 percent filled, as Wintrust holds 10,300 people. There were a lot of empty seats on the hard camera side. AEW has been here least 4 times a year with all the TV shows rotating in addition to the pay-per-view events that have been held here. This is the beginning for Chicago wrestling week, as AEW Dynamite will be followed by WWE Friday Night Smackdown and the Survivor Series on Saturday.

I missed the first set of ROH tapings, so apologies for that.

Dynamite opened with the Continental Classic match that saw Swerve Strickland defeat Jay Lethal. The match was fine. Swerve got a sweet reaction from the crowd.

If you see the Woooooo Energy drink advertisement on the stage, it’s Ric Flair’s mushroom based energy drink they are pushing. I don’t do energy drinks, but I do recommend his pre-rolls. Flair and Mike Tyson smoked some downtown in the past. Find the video of it, it’s hilarious.

Next, ROH Tag Team Champions Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF came out to a great reaction. As they were cutting their promo, Samoa Joe came out to the “Joe” chants and he was looking for his world title match that he was promised. It was agreed that the match would take place at Worlds End on 12/30.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Katsuyori Sabata, and Hook defeated Angelo Parker, Jake Hager and Matt Menard.

Before the match, Cassidy said he had a Thanksgiving surprise and Danhausen made his return to a nice ovation from the crowd.

It was a decent six-man match with the incorporation of Danhausen comedy with Hager’s hat. The “where’s your hat” chant was hilarious live…

Adam Cole mocking Rodrick Strong backstage was funny but not a lot of reaction from the crowd. But the “Adddddam” chants before Strong rolled out was somewhat loud…

They hyped the All In show in London for 2024 and showed highlights of the Will Ospreay signing…

TNT Champion Christian Cage came out with Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus to some serious heat…Cage renamed Luchasaurus…Killswitch after making him take a knee. Nick Wayne’s new moniker is “The Prodigy” and his mother came out. Cage berated her because she’s a waitress. Killswitch tried to save Wayne’s mom and Cage shoved Killswitch into her. Cage set her up the Conchairto. As Killswitch wound up to hit her, Adam Copeland made the save and speared Nick Wayne before giving him a conchairto in front of his mother…

The second Continental Classic match was next with “Switchblade” Jay White defeating Rush in a solid back and forth match.

After the commercial break, Toni Storm made her way as the 3-time AEW Women’s Champion. They gave her the belt like it was an award and the crowd chanted “speech” before the company tried to play her her offstage…

The next match was a triple threat and started with the hometown lady, Skye Blue coming out to a hometown ovation and new music. Anna Jay and Ruby Soho came out afterwards…Skye Blue defeated Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. Saraya and Soho argued with each other on the ramp.

Backstage segment with Wardlow headbutting AR Fox for not minding his damn business…

Jon Moxley defeated Mark Briscoe in the main event. Briscoe and Moxley came out for the final Continental Classic match. Bite Wars. Mox making someone else bleed instead of him bleed is rare as hell. Good main event. The crowd was alive for the stiff match and both men shook hands afterwards.

Tony Khan after the cameras went off, thanked the crowd and the crew. Overall, this was a solid episode of Dynamite. I like the Continental Classic tournament because the field is loaded and it’s not the ordinary eliminator that we see on weekly TV.

They will film more ROH matches but I am departing for the night. Smackdown and the Survivor Series is still up in the air in terms of me attending. If you are on X, hit me up @TheInfamousMarv and if I do attend you will hear it on there first…

Thanks for reading and Happy Holidays!