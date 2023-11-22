AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, AEW Collision grade, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elias, Archie Gouldie

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena with the Full Gear fallout edition. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com
-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt that it was the most encouraging episode in months.
-I gave Friday’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage block a C+ grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara is 57.
-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) is 47.
-Former WWE wrestler Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 36.
-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.
