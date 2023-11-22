AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, AEW Collision grade, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elias, Archie Gouldie

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena with the Full Gear fallout edition. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt that it was the most encouraging episode in months.

-I gave Friday’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage block a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara is 57.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) is 47.

-Former WWE wrestler Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 36.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.