NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Title

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Andre Chase speaks

Powell’s POV: Jerry Lawler will announce next week’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).