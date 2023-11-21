Freelance Pro Wrestling “Bumpz” results: Vetter’s review of Storm Grayson vs. Matt Rehwoldt for the Freelance Title, Darin Corbin vs. Bryan Keith for the Freelance Legacy Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Freelance Pro Wrestling “Bumpz”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square

This show was finally released on Sunday on IWTV. This room was packed with a standing room crowd numbering 400 or so fans.

1. Chico Suave defeated Shaq Jordan, Regan Lydale, August Matthews, Alfonso Gonzalez, and Koda Hernandez in a six-way scramble at 7:34. Lot of new faces for me here, as I think I only know August and Koda. Chico is slightly heavy, on par with Gringo Loco in size and he wears similar ring gear, too. Shaq Jordan is comparable to Montez Ford. Regan appears to be slightly taller than average woman and she got a nice pop. Gonzalez is a heel and he got booed. Regan knocked down all the men in the first 30 seconds. Shaq hit an enzuigiri; he’s taller than everyone else in here. Koda hit an Angle Slam at 2:00.

August hit a standing moonsault. Chico hit a gorilla press on August. Alfonso hit a spinebuster on Chico and he applied a Boston Crab. Regan hit a Pounce on Alfonso! Shaq hit a running Blockbuster on Regan. Koda nailed a second-rope Exploder Suplex, then a dive to the floor at 5:30. Matthews hit a German Suplex then a flip dive to the floor. August hit a top-rope Blockbuster and suddenly everyone was down. Chico hit an Angle Slam on Shaq for the pin. That was fun.

2. Isaias Velazquez defeated Robbie Reeves at 9:02. Reeves has brown curly hair, is a bit heavy and he appears young; he’s the babyface and the announcers just said he’s 18. I’ll compare him to GCW’s Jimmy Lloyd. Velazquez has short trimmed hair and seems much smaller; I’ll compare him to Rocky Romero. He trained Robbie, too. Velazquez hit a basement dropkick to the jaw at 3:00 and was booed. Reeves fired up and hit a series of chops and a running crossbody block for a nearfall. Robbie hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a rolling X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. Velazquez nailed a top-rope doublestomp for a believable nearfall, then a Jay Driller piledriver for the pin.

* Velazquez was going to continue beating on Reeves, but Chico Suave made the save. A masked person jumped in the ring and hit Suave over the head with a chair. The masked person was wearing a very baggy sweatshirt, to the point I’m not ruling out it was a woman.

3. Dan the Dad defeated Craig Mitchell at 10:45. Mitchell is a thick brawler. Dan came out with his coffee cup and we’ll see what hijinx he has planned today. Dan tripped Craig for some comedy and Craig stalled on the floor. In the ring, Craig hit a massive shoulder tackle at 2:30 and it was Dan’s turn to regroup. In the ring, Craig hit some hard chops and an Exploder Suplex at 5:00. Dan hit a series of jabs, then a spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded punches; Craig picked up Dan, but Dan got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin. Decent match; a good mix of action and comedy.

4. Bryan Keith defeated Darin Corbin via DQ at 12:02; Corbin retained the Freelance Legacy title. Darin won the title in a three-way last month; Keith lost the title without being pinned. Keith attacked at the bell and hit a series of punches, and Darn bailed to the floor to regroup. Keith followed him to the floor and beat him up. He hit a series of roundhouse kicks to the chest as they fought on the ring apron at 3:00. However, Corbin hit a DDT as they re-entered the ring for a nearfall.

Corbin choked him in the ropes and remained in charge. He hit a drive by dropkick from the floor. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex at 9:30. He hit another one into a corner. Corbin hit a spear for a nearfall at 11:00. Keith hit a running knee for a nearfall. Keith set up for the Emerald Tiger Driver; Corbin grabbed the ref to try and stay on his feet, and the ref went flying out of the ring. The ref immediately called for the bell and the crowd booed. Keith hit the Emerald Tiger Driver after the bell. One commentator wondered if the ref was too quick to call for the bell.

5. Shane Mercer (w/James Russo) defeated Davey Bang at 11:10. Mercer is one of the strongest men in wrestling; I’ve seen him toss Marko Stunt seven rows into the crowd. Bang isn’t quite as small as Marko, but still… Mercer could legit send him flying. Russo got on the mic and said Davey Bang is the “Leif Cassidy of his tag team,” and if the crowd doesn’t know who Leif is, that’s precisely his point. Funny. Mercer attacked Bang as Davey climbed into the ring. Bang dove through the ropes onto Mercer but he couldn’t knock Shane down! Shane powerbombed Davey onto the ring apron at 1:30. Back in the ring, Shane was fully in charge. He hit some deafening chops. Davey trapped Shane’s head in the corner and kicked his face, then he hit a powerbomb, and they were both down at 4:00.

Shane set up for a Razor’s Edge but Davey turned it into a huracanrana. Davey hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, he hit a Death Valley Driver into a corner for a nearfall at 6:00. Shane flipped Davey in the air, caught him, and hit a powerslam. Cool. Shane applied a Texas Cloverleaf and leaned back for pressure, but Davey reached the ropes. Shane set up for moonsault and Battery, but Davey escaped and hit a Poison Rana, and they were both down at 9:00, and the crowd chanted “This is awesome!” They traded chops. Mercer hit some clotheslines. Davey hit a spear into the ring. Davey went to the top rope but Shane cut him off. Shane hit the second-rope moonsault and Battery fallaway slam moonsault for the pin. Very good match.

6. GPA and Laynie Luck defeated Stephen Wolf and Hyan at 12:07. Wolf, who has blondish hair on top and darker hair on his sides, has impressed me recently here in Freelance and also in Texas. GPA and Luck wore similar light pink outfits. I always compare Hyan to Deonna Purrazzo in ring gear and overall presentation. The women opened. Wolf and GPA traded good mat reversals, and Wolf hit a basement dropkick at 3:00. Laynie leapt onto Wolf but he caught her. GPA and Luck began working over Wolf in their corner. Luck applied a Camel Clutch at 5:30. Wolf hit a dropkick on Luck but couldn’t make it to his corner.

GPA accidentally speared Luck! Hyan made the hot tag at 8:30 and she hit a double crossbody block, then a clothesline on GPA, then an impressive delayed vertical suplex. Wolf hit an Asai moonsault onto the heels at 10:00. In the ring, Hyan hit a Stinger Splash on Luck. Luck hit a huracanrana on Wolf. Laynie hit a flying stunner on Hyan for the pin. Decent match; real-life couple Luck and GPA are fun to boo.

7. Storm Grayson defeated “Drama King” Matt Rehwoldt to retain the Freelance World Title at 14:48. A huge pop for Chicago native Rehwoldt and he wore a “Rusev Day” jacket. Funny. Again, Storm has long curly hair and had a WWE TV match a couple years ago now against Shanky, and he’s a solid wrestler. Standing switches to open. I doubt if I have seen Matt wrestle this year but he looks to be in good shape. He hit some deep armdrags at 1:30. They brawled to the floor and along a wall of pinball machines. They went over to the bar; I am amused by the reactions of the bartenders and patrons who weren’t actively watching the show as the action came their way.

They stopped at the bar and took shots of alcohol at 4:00, then they kept brawling and got back to ringside, where Grayson slammed Matt onto the ring apron and was booed. In the ring, Grayson was in control of the offense, whipping Rehwoldt into a corner, then pausing to pose and soak in the boos. He kept Rehwoldt grounded. Matt hit a spear at 9:30. Grayson hit a buzzsaw kick. Rehwoldt hit a DDT for a nearfall, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Grayson hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

Grayson hit a second-rope superplex but Matt held on and hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 13:00. This crowd was totally invested in this match. They got on their knees and Rehwoldt hit a headbutt. They graded forearm strikes as they got to their feet. Rehwoldt hit a modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Matt went to the top rope but Grayson pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Matt to fall and be crotched. Grayson immediately hit a running knee to the side of the head to pin Rehwoldt.

Final Thoughts: A decent show. I will go with the main event for best match, as Rehwoldt brought the star power and the crowd was totally into it. Mercer-Bang earns second and I’ll still stunned that Mercer isn’t getting used more on the indy scene. Joshua Biship just debuted on MLW TV on Saturday… why don’t they grab Mercer while they are at it? He’s a Brian Cage-style beast who keeps up with the smaller, quick guys. Corbin-Keith takes third place. I saw some promising new faces (my first time seeing them anyway!) in both Shaq Jordan and Regan Lydale. This show is available at IWTV.