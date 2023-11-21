WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.459 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down slightly from last week’s 1.467 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw held up really well against strong competition from the Eagles vs. Chiefs game, which turned out to be the most watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years. The game drew 28.96 million viewers between ABC and ESPN. The November 21, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.646 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series go-home show.