WWE Smackdown on FS1, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show includes the Roman Reigns and LA Knight contract signing for Crown Jewel. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes Mike Santana vs. Ortiz. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available within an hour of the show’s conclusion and occasionally on Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Davenport, Florida at Tom Fellows Community Center tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its spot shows.

-NXT is in Dade City, Florida at the Dade City Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is in Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena today.

-WWE is in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

-WWE is in London, England at OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer is 58. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish is 47.