WWE Raw in Oklahoma City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Takao Omoroi, Lenny Lane, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga, Joey Abs, Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Blackjack Lanza, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano, Stu Hart, The Renegade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. The show is billed as the season premiere and includes Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Oklahoma City, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Antonio, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Memphis. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Takao Omori is 54 today.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) is 53 today.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) is 50 today.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) is 40 today.

-Xia Brookside is 25 today.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003 at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Takeshi Morishima turned 45 on Sunday.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) of the Guerrillas of Destiny tag team turned 41 on Sunday.

-Danny Spivey turned 71 on Saturday.

-Stacy Keibler turned 44 on Saturday.

-The late Blackjack Lanza (John Lanzo) was born on October 14, 1935. He died at age 86 on December 8, 2021.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.