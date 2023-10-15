10/15 Flashback – Dot Net Weekly (15 Years Ago – 10-10-2008): Powell’s news update and Q&A show with listener questions

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Weekly podcast from 15 years ago this week (10-10-2008). Jason Powell runs down the latest news in the first segment and then answers listener questions in the second segment. Topics include John Morrison’s future, TNA airing Kurt Angle ripping on Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter as the face of TNA ownership, what if Bret Hart stayed in the WWF, the Hart Family vs. the Von Erich family in terms of impact on industry, and more.

Click HERE to listen for free.

VIP Members, click HERE for the ad-free version.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/