AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT beginning with an early start time at 6CT/7ET. My review will be delayed due to the WWE Fastlane event. The early start time appears to be due to the WWE show, as there’s a movie on TNT after Collision, meaning it’s not due to the network’s sports coverage. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.