By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Starz network announced the cancellation of the pro wrestling drama Heels on Monday. The show recently completed its second and final season on the network. Read more at Deadline.com

Powell’s POV: Starz cancelled three additional series on Monday. Heels starred Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, and also featured CM Punk playing the part of grizzled veteran Ricky Rabies.